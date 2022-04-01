Police: Woman intentionally hit by a car at Huntsville gas station; search for driver ongoing

The Huntsville Police Department says it is looking for the driver of a vehicle after they hit somebody else with a car early Friday.
It happened at the Wavaho gas station at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue about 2:40 a.m.
Police say the two women were arguing and the situation escalated. One of the woman intentionally hit the other with a car.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was brought to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. She is expected to be OK.
Police said the driver likely will face an assault charge.
Neither of the women have been identified.