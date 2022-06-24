Police: Wanted man, 4 others arrested at Decatur residence after being found with meth

The North Alabama Drug Task Force and Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit visited a home in Decatur on Wednesday to arrest a man on multiple felony warrants.
Once they got there, Decatur Police say, they found the person they were looking for and four others, plus what police described as "a trafficking amount of methamphetamine."
Timothy Swanson, 37, was arrested for outstanding warrants of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was further charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The four other individuals were also arrested. Thomas Pruett, Daniel Bouchard, Dustin Dickens and Helen Wallace are each charged with one count of loitering at the residence.
Bond was set at $5,900 for Swanson and $300 each for everyone else. Of the group, only Dickens is still listed as an inmate of the Morgan County Jail due to an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear.