Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

  • Updated
Multiple people were killed in a shooting June 1 on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

 Tulsa Police Department

Authorities say the man who opened fire at a Tulsa medical office had purchased an AR-style rifle hours before fatally shooting four people.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.

Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was among those killed Wednesday.

Authorities say another physician, a receptionist and a patient also were killed.

Authorities said the gunman carried a rifle and handgun during the shooting at the medical building on a hospital campus, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks

