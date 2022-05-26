 Skip to main content
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

  • Updated
Ominous texts. An earlier shooting. What we know about the Texas elementary school massacre that killed 21 people

Law enforcement officers outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting on May 24.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers.

The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why they did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

These are the children, teachers killed in the Texas elementary school shooting

