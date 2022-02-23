Police: Tens pretending to be hundreds, other fake cash flowing in Decatur

A lot of fake money is flowing through Decatur.
That’s according to a Decatur Police Department plea for businesses and residents to keep an eye out for the illegitimate currency.
The money can be in any denomination and may include Chinese symbols or the words “REPLICA” or “PLAY MONEY,” police said.
Police said there also are reports of people using counterfeit $100 bills that are actually real $10 bills.
The department recommends the use of UV light as the most thorough and accurate counterfeit currency detection, as fraudsters have numerous methods of remaining undetectable by counterfeit currency detection pens.
Anyone who comes across the fake currency is asked to call police at 256-341-4660.
You may also visit www.uscurrency.gov to confirm the authenticity of currency.