Police: Suspect kills girlfriend, then himself in Town Creek

Police in Town Creek were called out Thursday evening to the scene of a deadly shooting on Bradley Street.
Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett said Sheneaka Davis, 33, was killed by her boyfriend, Daricus "Rico" Yarbrough, 33.
Garrett said Davis called police about 6:20 p.m. Thursday asking for help.
While en route, the department got another call that Yarbrough had entered Davis' home, shot her and left.
Yarbrough was found inside a nearby residence.
Garret said Yarbrough kept coming to the door to show he was holding a gun. Garrett said Yarbrough eventually shut the door and shot himself. Authorities entered the house and found Yarbrough dead.