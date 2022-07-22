Police: Shoals man arrested in Sheffield after shooting Florence woman in the head

A Muscle Shoals man is in jail and awaiting charges after police say he shot a Florence woman in the head and left her in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals.
Muscle Shoals Police Department said first responders were dispatched to the area Friday after someone called 911 about the woman, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police said officers learned of a domestic incident that took place indoors and outdoors before 26-year-old Samuel Brycin Fuqua shot the young woman. Fuqua then fled the scene, making his way to Sheffield, according to police.
He was eventually arrested at a residence on Eighth Avenue in Sheffield and taken back to the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
The department said it is currently working to obtain an arrest warrant for Fuqua on one count of attempted murder, though more charges are expected.
Police said the victim is in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital and expected to recover.
Sheffield Police Department, Colbert County Sheriff's Office and members of the public assisted in the investigation and arrest.