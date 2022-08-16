Police searching for wanted man thought to be hiding inside Muscle Shoals business

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man inside a Muscle Shoals business.
They are searching for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, of Florence inside North American Lighting on Counts Drive in Muscle Shoals.
About 11 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Florence and Muscle Shoals police departments tried to serve an arrest warrant for kidnapping on Boudoin. Police say the incident involves one of Boudoin’s family members.
Boudoin ran away when approached by authorities, scuffled with a Muscle Shoals officer, and then ran back inside the business, police said.
A search inside the building is ongoing, according to the Muscle Shoals Police Department. Police said Boudoin is not believed to be armed.
Anyone with information on Boudoin is asked to contact the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746 or the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6500.