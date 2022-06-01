 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police searching for suspect after 4 stabbed in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0

Police are searching for a suspect in an incident where multiple people were injured in a stabbing and cutting incident near the intersection of Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say the suspect is believed to be a Black male wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a beanie cap. He has a well-kept beard, police said.

He is believed to have left the scene, heading east on U.S. 72, in a maroon Jeep Patriot with Alabama tag 3A041Y5.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Spokesperson Don Webster said four people were transported from the scene.

He said the three women and one man range in age from 30s to 50s.

The Huntsville Police Department said all four victims were critically injured.

The call came in at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Use caution in the area.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you