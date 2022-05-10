Police scanners catch last moments in pursuit of Casey and Vicky White

The search for former corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White is over. The nearly two week manhunt led authorities all the way from the Lauderdale County Detention Center to Evansville, Indiana. The two were finally found after a car chase down the highway, and the last moments were all caught on police scanners in Indiana.
"Approaching Petersburg, speed 70," says a dispatcher over the radio.
A Cadillac cruising down the highway at 70 miles per hour. It's one last attempt for Vicky and Casey to outrun the authorities they have been running from since they fled Florence on April 29th. Since then, they have crossed multiple state lines before ending up in Evansville, Indiana.
"We gained information that a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle was near our sheriff's office, so the U.S. Marshal task force and deputy sheriffs went to the area. Soon there after the male and female fled in the vehicle," explains Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Dave Wedding.
"911 we need AMR, probably multiple AMRs," says a dispatcher.
The pursuit didn't last long before U.S. Marshals intercepted and collided with the car, crashing into a ditch.
"Can you advise any patient status?" asks the dispatcher over the scanner. "Two patients, one vehicle, one is still trapped in the vehicle at this time. We have another who is stable, alert and oriented. Has a bullet wound graze," is the response.
Casey White is described as stable and alert, but Vicky White was still armed.
"We could here her on the line saying she had her finger on the trigger," says the dispatcher.
Seconds later, the scanner says, "Can you advise AMR now that the second patient is out of the vehicle, unresponsive at this time."
Vicky shot herself and later died at the hospital, bringing a tragic end to a nearly two week manhunt.
"This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half." says Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, grateful the pursuit is finally over.