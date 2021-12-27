Police say vehicle matching description from fatal hit-and-run found in Florence

Florence Police on Monday announced they have found the vehicle used in a fatal hit-and-run last week.
The Dec. 20 crash on Chisholm Road killed 56-year-old Lori Lynne Avery. Police said evidence from the scene was pieced together and used to determine a Nissan Altima had likely struck Avery.
On Sunday, a Florence officer found a 2007 Nissan Altima in the 100 block of South Kirkman Street that "had damage consistent with a collision." After obtaining a search warrant, the vehicle was taken to the Florence Police Department for processing, police said.
"This is still an ongoing investigation, and we are still in the process of identifying the driver," Florence Police Sgt. Ryan Kelly said.
The department offered thanks to North American Lighting, the Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their help in the case.