Police release identity of dead man found Monday in downtown Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identified the man as 29-year-old Zachary Caleb Tyner. The investigation is ongoing.
-----
PREVIOUS:
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after the dead body of a man in his 20s was found Monday morning.
The body was discovered by construction workers in the 400 block of Williams Avenue about 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Rosalind White, police spokesperson.
Police said drugs were found at the scene.
An autopsy is being performed to determine cause of death.
The man’s next of kin still are being notified, White said.