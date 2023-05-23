Police provide Huntsville road closure information for graduation ceremonies this week

Monroe Street between Clinton Avenue and the intersection of Monroe and Williams Avenue in Huntsville will be closed in both directions Tuesday through Friday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
This closure is due to graduation ceremonies being held this week at the Von Braun Center as police expect heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Officers from the Huntsville Police Department Traffic Services Unit and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control throughout the week.
Access to the road closure area will be restricted to limited mobility drop-off and accessibility parking only, according to Huntsville police.
Please seek alternate routes and use caution when traveling downtown.