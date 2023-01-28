POLICE: One arrested following deadly shooting in Huntsville

A man is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting that happened just after midnight on Saturday in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 25-year-old Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr. with murder.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of University Drive where they found 26-year-old Christopher Cattage dead inside a vehicle.
HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe a verbal altercation led to the shooting between the suspect and victim who were acquaintances.
Police say the case remains under investigation at this time.