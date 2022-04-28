Police: Natural gas leak prompts shutdown of road in Madison

The Madison Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of Powell and Green Creek roads until about 4 p.m. Thursday.
This is due to a natural gas leak, police said.
Powell Road is shut down in the area, so seek an alternate route.
