Police: Natural gas leak prompts shutdown of road in Madison

  • Updated
The Madison Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of Powell and Green Creek roads until about 4 p.m. Thursday.

This is due to a natural gas leak, police said.

Powell Road is shut down in the area, so seek an alternate route.

