Police: Muscle Shoals woman stole thousands from elderly woman she was caring for

A Muscle Shoals woman now faces multiple charges after allegations that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in poor health.
Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said Deta Jo Wright, 56, was hired as a caretaker for the woman. Over the course of about three months, Wright used the victim's debit card to make personal purchases at several Shoals-area businesses, buy gift cards and get cash back, police said.
A member of the victim's family noticed suspicious activity on the victim's bank statements and alerted police to the theft. In all, $8,780.77 was taken, according to police.
Wright is now being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $151,000 bond. She is charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.