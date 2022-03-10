Police: Mother, guardian charged after belt beating sends Russellville child to hospital

A Russellville child’s mother and guardian have been jailed and charged after the child was beaten with a belt.
The 6-year-old child was beaten so badly Saturday night that he needed medical attention, but was not taken to the hospital until Sunday night, according to the Russellville Police Department.
Capt. Jake Tompkins said Jonathan Carlton, a guardian of the child, hit the boy with a belt. Sarah Clinard, the child’s mother, was arrested and charged due to the delay in taking the boy to get medical attention.
Both were charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.
The child was discharged from the hospital and is expected to be OK. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Human Resources.