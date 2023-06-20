Police Memorial Bike Ride is coming June 29

This afternoon WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spoke with retired Police Master Sergeant Robert Story about the 4 day long, 200 mile Police Memorial Bike ride that he organized, set to start right here in the Rocket City. The ride is set to take place on Thursday, June 29 and stretch from Owens Cross Roads all the way to Guntersville.
Master Sergeant Story is a local now, but the ride originally started in Illinois 4 years ago. Master Sergeant Story's wife, Brooke Jones-Story, was a Trooper in Illinois and she was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Now, each year, "Team Brooke" rides not only in her memory, but also to bring awareness to her end of watch story and those like hers.
Master Sergeant Story mentioned that this ride isn't just for Brooke, it is for each officer who was killed in the line of duty. "We support all law enforcement," Story said, "whether its Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, we're a brotherhood."
When asked what message he would try to send to the public, Story said he wants to convey that officers are real people. When they're parked in their cars on the side of the road, when they're assisting with a motor vehicle problem on the freeway, when they're out patrolling their neighborhood...officers are people too.
Brooke is the heart behind the Police Memorial Bike Ride, the community is the driving force behind it, but raising support to honor all of those who have fallen... that's the mission going forward.
Each time the riders stop, regardless of the reason, they will take a few moments, pause, and read aloud some of the stories of the fallen heroes from that county. Master Sergeant Story says this helps the group to feel close to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. They don't just read their badge numbers or list off how many years they spent in service. Master Sergeant says that the group reads and shares about the people they truly were, they bring to light the person behind the badge.
This year's ride will conclude at the Marshall County Sherriff's Department on Thursday, June 29, where Team Brooke will present a donation to the Sherriff's Department to help build their Police Memorial. All are welcome to attend and show their respects on Thursday afternoon in Guntersville.
Those wishing to donate to the Marshall County Sherriff's Police Memorial fund may do so by mailing a donation to:
FOP Memorial
P.O. Box 383
Guntersville, AL 35976
Be sure to tune in to WAAY 31 News again this Saturday for a closer, more detailed look at Grace's Interview with Master Sergeant Story and to learn more about the ride, both its history and its mission going forward.