Police: Man caught bringing loaded gun, extra ammo into Decatur vs. Austin football game

A man who Decatur Police say brought a gun into Friday’s Decatur vs. Austin football game now is being held in the Morgan County Jail.
Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton entered the gate at Austin High School’s football stadium about 7:45 p.m. Friday with a loaded firearm and a loaded pistol magazine, police said.
Police said the magazine was found as Hampton walked into the stadium. The firearm, which police said had an altered serial number, was found after Hampton was escorted out of the stadium.
Hampton was charged with possession of a gun without a permit and possession of an altered firearm. Bond was set at $50,300.
Police said Hampton will be fitted with a GPS monitor if he posts bond. He’s also not allowed to be near firearms to step foot onto any Decatur City Schools property.