Police: Man arrested for calling in bomb threat at Boaz hospital after staff made him leave

The Boaz Police Department got called out to Marshall Medical Center South this morning on a call of a bomb threat. At around 6:30 am the call center for Marshall South received a call from someone who stated that there was a bomb in the hospital. The hospital was placed on lock down and officers responded and done walk throughs with hospital staff to ensure that there wasn’t anything that appeared to be a considerable threat on the premises. Just prior to getting the call, hospital staff had problems with an individual, Jeffery Lynn Prater who had gotten irate and upset with the hospital staff. Prater was made to leave. Just after the building was cleared and the lock down was lifted officers spotted Mr. Prater at the Circle K gas station. While speaking to him and questioning him about the incident, he admitted to making the call to the hospital in reference to the bomb threat. He was arrested and charged with making a Terrorist Threat, he will be transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department with a $15,000 bond.
