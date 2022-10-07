Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting

Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning.
According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday.
The woman got in her car and drove towards the man who then shot her in the leg.
Police say the woman drove herself about a block away to the parking lot of nearby office buildings where she called 911.
She was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
Police are looking for the man who pulled the trigger.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.