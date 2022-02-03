Police locate truck involved in Sunday night hit-and-run in Guntersville

The pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run Sunday in Guntersville was found.
The Guntersville Police Department said a truck was shown on surveillance video hitting one of the pedestrians a minute or so after they were hit by a Lexus.
Lt. Ryan Bradford, who is leading the investigation, said Candy Hunter and Lisa Spain were hit by a Lexus when they were trying to cross Gunter Avenue at Ligon Street.
The Lexus immediately pulled over, but Bradford told WAAY 31 that surveillance video showed one of the pedestrians being hit again by the truck. The truck then left the scene.
Bradford said Spain was transferred to Huntsville Hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition. Hunter was taken to Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is in critical condition.
The police department said they were able to locate the truck with help from the public. The department is not releasing the name of the second driver at this time.