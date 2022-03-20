Police investigate murder-suicide at Decatur motel

UPDATE: After a preliminary investigation, Decatur Police say a murder-suicide took place at the Quality Inn.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the motel at around 12:30 p.m.
When they got there, Decatur Police say they found a dead man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. They later found another injured man who was shot. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.
At this time, Decatur Police have not identified the victims as they notify family.
The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.
-----
Decatur Police is investigating a double homicide.
They got the call to the Quality Inn Decatur River City at around 12:30 p.m.
None