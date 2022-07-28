 Skip to main content
Police identify suspect in Huntsville shooting that injured 1

  • Updated
Kenneth Daniel mugshot

Huntsville police are searching for a man facing first-degree assault charges for a shooting Wednesday. 

Police are looking for 33-year-old Kenneth Allen Daniel. Investigators said Daniel was in a verbal fight with the victim off Academy Drive before shooting them. Investigators believe Daniel fled in an older model Tahoe. 

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said the victim is a male. Webster said the shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

