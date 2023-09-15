Police identify man arrested for burglary after executing search warrant at Huntsville apartment

A man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Eric McDaniel, 44, was charged with burglary.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, patrol offers responded to a call about 7 a.m. Friday for a nearby burglary.
Believing the suspect was in a Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment, police obtained a warrant. Police also called SWAT for everyone's safety.
Police say they were able to take McDaniel into custody after executing the search warrant at the apartment.
McDaniel was booked into the Madison County Jail about 2 p.m. with no bond.