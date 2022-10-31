 Skip to main content
Police: Huntsville man charged with wife's murder after apparent domestic dispute

A Huntsville man has been charged with the murder of his wife after police found her dead body inside a home on Boardman Street. 

Huntsville Police said officers were called to perform a welfare check in the 2000 block of Boardman Street about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Inside the home, they found the body of 52-year-old Teresa Cupps.

Investigators believe Teresa Cupps died of blunt force trauma after a domestic dispute involving her husband, 39-year-old Ronnie Cupps. 

U.S. Marshals assisted Huntsville Police in locating Ronnie Cupps. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Madison County Jail. 

The investigation is ongoing.

