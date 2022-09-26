Police: Florence gym employee admitted using phone to watch undressed customer

An employee at Planet Fitness in Florence is now charged with aggravated surveillance after police say he admitted using his cell phone to film a customer in the gym's tanning bed room.
Florence Police say the victim was preparing to use the tanning bed Friday when she noticed a cell phone slide under the door. The camera was on, recording and pointed at her, police said.
She immediately redressed and reported the incident to a manager at the facility, then to police.
Jacob Keeton, 23, who was working that afternoon, was identified as the suspect behind the camera. An investigator who spoke with Keeton said Keeton admitted to viewing the victim under the door because "he has a foot fetish and sometimes it sexually arouses him."
Keeton is charged with one count of felony aggravated criminal surveillance. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center, then released on bond.