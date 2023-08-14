Police, fire department responding to wreck with injuries on portion of Shelton Road in Madison

Avoid the area of Shelton Road between Oakland Road and Portal Lane in Madison.
According to the city of Madison, the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire and Rescue are responding to a wreck with injuries.
Avoid the area of Shelton Road between Oakland Road and Portal Lane in Madison.
According to the city of Madison, the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire and Rescue are responding to a wreck with injuries.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com