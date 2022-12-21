Police: Fayetteville father charged with kidnapping, assault after triggering Amber Alert

A Tennessee father is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his son, triggering a short-lived Amber Alert.
Police say Roberto Godinez II went to his 1-year-old son's home on West Maple St. shortly after midnight Friday without permission.
Once there, police say he assaulted his son's mother and took the child.
The pair were missing for about eight hours before being caught in Fayetteville Monday morning.
Roberto Godinez II is charged with domestic aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping.
The child is safe.