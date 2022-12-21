 Skip to main content
Police: Fayetteville father charged with kidnapping, assault after triggering Amber Alert

  Updated
Roberto Godinez II New Mug

Roberto Godinez II is charged with domestic aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping after police say he assault his child's wife and abducted their son.

A Tennessee father is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his son, triggering a short-lived Amber Alert.

Police say Roberto Godinez II went to his 1-year-old son's home on West Maple St. shortly after midnight Friday without permission.

Once there, police say he assaulted his son's mother and took the child.

The pair were missing for about eight hours before being caught in Fayetteville Monday morning.

Roberto Godinez II is charged with domestic aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping.

The child is safe.

