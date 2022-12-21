Police: Fayetteville father charged with kidnapping, assault after triggering Amber Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible through 9 AM for portions of north Alabama... Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of north Alabama, especially locations immediately along the Tennessee River, with visibilities dropping to 1/2 mile or less in isolated areas. In a few locations, this fog will be capable of depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 9 AM CST. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.