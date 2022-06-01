Police: 4 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Tulsa, Oklahoma medical office

At least four people are dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, according to police.
"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," The Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.
Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.
Tulsa Police have said the shooter is dead.