Police: Ex-employees took company credit card from Priceville restaurant, bought $14,000 in fuel

Two former restaurant employees are now facing fraud charges after allegedly buying thousands of dollars in fuel using the company's gas card.
Priceville Police Department said JW Steakhouse on Wednesday reported about $14,000 in unauthorized purchases of fuel had been made over the previous year.
During the investigation, 24-year-old Michael Deangelo Pitts of Decatur and 25-year-old Forron Omar Johnson of Trinity were identified as suspects. Police said Pitts and Johnson used to work at the steakhouse.
The two men were arrested Thursday on one count each of fraudulent use of a credit card. Bond was set at $2,500 each.
Priceville Police said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.