...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police: Ex-employees took company credit card from Priceville restaurant, bought $14,000 in fuel

Michael Deangelo Pitts, Forron Omar Johnson

From left: Michael Deangelo Pitts and Forron Omar Johnson

Two former restaurant employees are now facing fraud charges after allegedly buying thousands of dollars in fuel using the company's gas card.

Priceville Police Department said JW Steakhouse on Wednesday reported about $14,000 in unauthorized purchases of fuel had been made over the previous year. 

During the investigation, 24-year-old Michael Deangelo Pitts of Decatur and 25-year-old Forron Omar Johnson of Trinity were identified as suspects. Police said Pitts and Johnson used to work at the steakhouse.

The two men were arrested Thursday on one count each of fraudulent use of a credit card. Bond was set at $2,500 each.

Priceville Police said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

