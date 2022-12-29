Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home

A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him.
Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
When their mother returned home, she saw the man leaving the house without a shirt on. She chased him to a Family Dollar, where Decatur Police arrived and arrested him.
Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, of Toney is charged with second-degree burglary. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.