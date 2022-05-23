 Skip to main content
Police: Decatur man caught in Scottsboro with stolen property, meth, marijuana

Jathan Hunter Harris

A traffic stop in the middle of the night led to an arrest on drug and stolen property charges for a Decatur man, according to Scottsboro Police.

Scottsboro Police Sgt. Ryan Putman said officers pulled over a vehicle in the 19000 block of U.S. 72 around 12:44 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Jathan Hunter Harris, was found to be in possession of nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, Putman said.

Harris also had property that had been reported stolen from Cobb County, Georgia. 

He was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Harris was released Sunday from the Jackson County Jail on a $23,000 bond. 

