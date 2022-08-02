Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home

A Decatur man was arrested this week after police say he broke into an ex-partner's home and assaulted them.
Decatur Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kelly Avenue on Sunday after a report of a burglary the day before. Once there, they spoke with the victim and found evidence of the break-in.
According to police, the victim was at the residence while 36-year-old Estanislao Jeronimo was burglarizing it. Jeronimo assaulted and injured the victim, who he had previously dated, before leaving the residence.
Officers found Jeronimo at his home and arrested him on one count of first-degree domestic violence. After arriving at Morgan County Jail, it was discovered Jeronimo had cocaine in his possession, leading to an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He was booked into the jail in lieu of $11,000 bond.