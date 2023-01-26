Police continue hunt for suspect in Huntsville bank robbery

Huntsville Police Department investigators now believe only one person was involved in Wednesday’s robbery at PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave.
The suspect, who has not been identified, handed a teller a note that made them believe he was possibly armed, police said. No bank employees ever saw a weapon.
No details about the suspect have been revealed, other than that he left the bank on foot after the robbery.
Initially, police suspected three people were involved in the robbery.
Stick with WAAY for updates.