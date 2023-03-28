Police chase leads to one suspect in custody, and another missing in a creek

Search is underway for a robbery suspect believed to have died in a Morgan County creek while trying to run from police.
A Tariq Smith, a Huntsville man suspected of helping in that robbery, is now facing capital murder charges concerning that missing man.
The car the suspects fled in crashed into Flint Creek, where the Morgan County Rescue Squad is attempting to recover it, along with the body of the missing suspect.
Smith made it out and swam to shore, where officers arrested him, but the other suspect went under as police attempted to reach him.
WAAY 31 spoke with Janice Smith, who saw the chase while she was working on the side of the highway.
"By the time we made it here on our work crew, there was like probably rescue, ambulances, everything out here; it was really a very big high-speed chase," Smith said.
According to rescue squad Chief lieutenant Danny Kelso, the section of the creek where the car sank reaches depths of 20 feet.
And after days of rainy weather, the creek visibility is at zero, the water levels are much higher than usual, and the current is quicker.
Kelso said they will continue the search regardless of the hindrances.
"We'll continue to work with Decatur police department and work every day until we are able to get the vehicle out of the water and obviously bring closure," Kelso said.
According to court records, Smith and the unidentified suspect robbed someone at gunpoint during a Facebook marketplace exchange.
Smith was expected to trade a PlayStation 5 for an AK-47, but instead, he robbed the victims of the riffle and fled the scene.