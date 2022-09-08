Police catch Florence kidnapping suspect who hid in Muscle Shoals business before escape

An almost month-long search for a Florence kidnapping suspect who spent time hiding from authorities in a Muscle Shoals business has ended with an arrest.
Nicholas Boudoin was arrested Wednesday by Florence Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the FBI's North Alabama Violent Crimes Taskforce and Walker County Sheriff's Office, at a home in Walker County.
He’s charged with kidnapping, domestic violence-assault, domestic violence-reckless endangerment, and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
On Aug. 13, Florence officers responded to a business in the 3,100 block of Huntsville Road. Witnesses said a man with a firearm, later identified as Boudoin, assaulted a female and forced his way into the vehicle she was driving. The victim was taken to a location in Franklin County.
On Aug. 16, officers attempted to serve Boudoin's warrants at North American Lighting on Counts Drive in Muscle Shoals. At the time, police said Boudoin ran away when approached by authorities, scuffled with a Muscle Shoals officer, and then ran back inside the business.
A search for him inside the business that day ended unsuccessfully.
After Boudoin was caught Wednesday, he was returned to Florence and booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $75,000.