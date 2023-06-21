Police arrest Russellville man driving drunk, running cars off road, nearly running over officers

A Russellville man was arrested Wednesday morning after running others off the road while driving drunk.
According to the Russellville Police Department, 27-year-old Damon Dinsmore was charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
About 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, patrol officers were dispatched to a call of an intoxicated male driver leaving an apartment complex.
Police say they quickly located the vehicle and observed it failing to stay in its lane.
When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, Dinsmore refused and sped away.
Police say Dinsmore reached speeds of 115 miles per hour during the pursuit. Police also say Dinsmore ran several vehicles off the road and nearly ran over officers attempting to deploy Stop Sticks.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the pursuit.