Police: 3 suspects injured in attempted robbery, shooting at Huntsville apartment

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery in which the victim knew the offenders.
Two suspects who were transported to the hospital in serious condition are expected to survive, and a third suspect is still in critical condition as of early Monday afternoon, police said.
Charges are expected after they are released from the hospital, police said.
The victim is expected to be OK.
From earlier:
Four people were injured in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex.
It happened about 3 a.m. at Garden Gate Apartments off Judith Lane. That's near the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
Huntsville Police say three people are in critical condition. Another person was shot in the shoulder and expected to OK, according to police.
Investigators say one of the victims walked to the Texaco gas station down the street to get help.
Police say two victims were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and the other two were taken by ambulance. All victims are now at Huntsville Hospital.
At this time, there is no suspect. Police are trying to piece together what happened to figure out who they're looking for.
If you have any information on what might have happened, call police.