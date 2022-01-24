Police: 3 persons of interest in custody after man shot in leg in Muscle Shoals

Three persons of interest are in custody after a shooting left a man injured and hospitalized, according to the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
Police found the victim about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the Avalon Park Apartments parking lot. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives learned a description of a vehicle that left the scene and a person possibly involved. Alabama State Troopers, Madison Police Department officers and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies later located that vehicle in Madison County.
They stopped the car and took three people into custody. All three were taken to the Muscle Shoals Police Department and are “persons of interest,” police said.
The incident remains under investigation.