Police: 3 juveniles arrested; 3 more suspects face charges in Huntsville shooting

Three juveniles have been arrested and three more suspects soon will be, too, in connection with a Monday shooting at Garden Gate Apartments off Judith Lane in Huntsville.
All six suspects face a burglary charge, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
The three juveniles who have been charged are being held in the Madison County Jail.
The other three offenders will be arrested and charged with upon release from the hospital, police said.
Huntsville Police previously said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery in which the victim knew the offenders.
The victim is expected to be OK.
The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Monday at Garden Gate Apartments off Judith Lane. That's near the Huntsville Botanical Garden.