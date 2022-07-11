Police: 2 killed, 3 wounded at 4 Southern California 7-Eleven locations on July 11, or 7/11

LOS ANGELES — Police are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a crime spree that left two dead and three others wounded at 7-Eleven locations in four cities Monday.
Brea Police Department said its officers responded to a 7-Eleven location at about 4:18 a.m. Monday to find a male employee with a gunshot wound.
The Brea Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. Brea Police said a preliminary investigation showed he had been killed during an apparent robbery of the store.
About 40 minutes after the Brea call, the La Habra Police Department said its officers were called to a 7-Eleven location where two people had been shot.
The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are reportedly in stable condition, La Habra police said.
Investigators believe the shootings are connected. The Associated Press reported two earlier shootings, in the California cities of Santa Ana and Riverside, also took place at 7-Eleven locations on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department told AP "there's no way it can be a coincidence" that the shootings all happened at 7-Elevens on July 11, or 7/11.
The Riverside robbery happened at about 1:50 a.m. and left a customer in grave condition. In Santa Ana, a man was found shot and killed in the parking lot at about 3:20 a.m. Monday.