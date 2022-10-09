POLICE: 14-year-old dead after attempted robbery, shooting in Decatur

UPDATE:
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him.
Police say the teen, who was asked to meet the three acquaintances, was armed with a pistol.
While meeting with his acquaintances, police say a fifth juvenile appeared with a gun, attempting to rob the teen who was asked to come and meet up with the original three.
The juvenile then proceeded to pull his weapon to defend himself and shot the fifth person.
Three juveniles involved in the robbery were charged with murder and robbery.
They were transported to the juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia.
Due to their ages names will not be released, police say.
Additional charges are pending.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS:
The Decatur Police Department says they were called to a shooting involving juveniles around 6:42 Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Pennylane SE where they located a male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital to receive treatment where he later died, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.