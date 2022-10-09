POLICE: 1 juvenile dead after shooting in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department says they were called to a shooting involving juveniles around 6:42 Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Pennylane SE where they located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital to receive treatment where they later died, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
