Police: 1 arrested following pursuit in Huntsville

UPDATE:
Police now say one person was arrested.
William David Walling, 59, was booked into the Madison County jail for shoplifting and fleeing and eluding.
Walling also had an active felony warrant and additional charges unrelated to this incident.
PREVIOUS:
Two people were arrested after a police pursuit in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department says it involved alleged theft offenders from a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway.
The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.