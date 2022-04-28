 Skip to main content
Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis

Fentanyl use is on the rise, and with it, rates of arrest, overdose, addiction and death have also risen.

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry took a deeper look at how the synthetic opioid has affected North Alabama. The three-part series highlights the fight from law enforcement to keep communities safe, the increase in cases for county coroners and the services available for those who need help overcoming addiction. 

Click any of the links below to read or watch a segment from "Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

