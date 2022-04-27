Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis, Part 3

Part three of our series Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis takes us to Wellstone Inc. in Huntsville.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry stopped by to learn about the services they offer for people who're trying to overcome an addiction.
"I was broken down," Certified Recovery Support Specialist Cheryl McClendon said. "I had no hope. I didn't want to live."
Cheryl McClendon says trying to cope with postpartum depression led to her addiction.
"A lot of opioids, alcohol, I have tried heroin," McClendon said. "I have tried meth. I have tried cocaine. Honestly, I have tried it all."
She says she struggled for many years.
"My family should've buried me years ago." McClendon said. "That's just the reality of where my addiction took me."
It wasn't a place she wanted to be in forever, ultimately seeking help to overcome her addiction.
"Recovery for me just means I have my life back," McClendon said. "I can be the mother that my kids can count on. The daughter my parents they deserve, they need."
McClendon spoke to WAAY 31's Brittany Harry from Birmingham after attending a peer conference, with more than 300 people who're in recovery.
She says her purpose now is helping others find their recovery, working as a Certified Recovery Support Specialist for WellStone.
"Fentanyl addiction is definitely on the rise," WellStone Chief Clinical Officer Josaylon Henry said. "We are seeing a lot of folks coming in needing those services and treatment specifically for fentanyl. "We're also seeing the rise regarding deaths in fentanyl."
Henry says right now about 50 people are enrolled in WellStone's New Horizons Recovery Center's Intensive Outpatient Program. Henry says it tends to see the highest enrollment.
"They're getting all kinds of education about how to prevent a relapse, how to change friends, how to do things different in their environment, in their use, in who they socialize with as it relates to helping them stay clean and sober," Henry said.
New Horizons Recovery Center offers many different services to try to help people in their journey to recovery.
While seeking treatment might seem daunting for some, both Henry and McClendon say don't let it stop you.
"Anyone coming in the door to receive treatment shows that they have resilience," Henry said. "They have strength. They have courage."
"Don't give up," McClendon said. "There's hope, reach out."
