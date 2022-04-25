Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis Part 1

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry investigates North Alabama's Fentanyl crisis.
"So what we've seen from the beginning of this year to the beginning of last year, we've seized almost seven times the amount of fentanyl off the streets," North Alabama Drug Task Force Commander Lt. Jason Ramsey said.
Making getting the drug off the streets a top priority for the North Alabama Drug Task Force right now.
Several people have been arrested recently on drug charges in North Alabama, specifically related to trafficking fentanyl.
Huntsville Police say Pamatarr Saine, of Atlanta, was recently found with about 100 grams of fentanyl.
He was arrested before any of it was distributed in Huntsville.
"Sometimes we put out there fentanyl," Lt. Ramsey said. "It might not look like a large amount that's been seized, but say you get 100 grams, you only need four for it to be trafficking. You might spend $100 buying a gram fentanyl. An overdose could be a point of a gram or a tenth of a gram."
It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl for it to be potentially deadly, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The drug is about 100 times more potent than morphine.
"We all are creatures of habit and we all have addictive behaviors, but this stuff is killing people and there's no coming back," HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said.
So far this year HEMSI has responded to more than 200 overdose calls.
They averaged 63 calls in January. They averaged about the same in February.
84 calls in March and so far this month about 63.
Last year HEMSI averaged about 76 calls a month.
"We knew they increased dramatically in 2021," Webster said. "Not for sure why. We attribute a lot of it to the COVID and people being shut in or not being able to work and those kind of issues. The numbers are still holding true for the first quarter of this year."
In the first 18 months of the pandemic, a record number of Americans died from drug overdoses, according to the CDC.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says he's seeing a drug-related death every 72 hours.
If an overdose results in death, The North Alabama Drug Task Force is always called in to investigate.
"We gather as much intel as we can," Lt. Ramsey said. "There's a federal prosecution that comes with that and we try to assist with that as much as we can and we always use it for intelligence gathering. So we'll pick our targets and go accordingly."
Lt. Ramsey says typically drugs are making their way to Huntsville from other cities like Atlanta and Birmingham.
So the goal he says is to prevent that from happening.
"I can say we have been successful over the last year before it gets here several times," Lt. Ramsey said. "We'll go a little bit out of this immediate area and we'll do an operation."
Illegal drugs that are recovered, Lt. Ramsey says, are ultimately sent to the department of forensic sciences where they're held until trial.
Right now Meth is being taken off the streets in large amounts too, according to Lt. Ramsey.
HEMSI and members of the North Alabama Drug Task Force carry Narcan on them at all times.
Our series continues on Tuesday with Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. Join us at 10:00 p.m.