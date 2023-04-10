Plenty of sunshine to start the work-week with scattered rain later this week

The forecast for the next several days is certainly one that I think most of us will appreciate, especially during what is supposed to be severe weather season!
Monday - Wednesday will be perfect spring days with chilly mornings and wake-up temperatures in the mid and upper 40s but warm afternoons with high temperatures in the low and mid-70s each day. The pollen count for tree and grass pollen is still quite high though, and a nice breeze is going to stay in the area so that is something to consider when heading outdoors.
Our next chance for rain comes on Thursday and it is just showers at that point and does not pose a severe threat. Scattered rain will start Thursday afternoon and last through bedtime. There will be a few hours of dry conditions overnight before more rain, slightly heavier in nature, returns in time for the Friday morning commute. Heavier rain, but still not severe, remains in the forecast.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high in the low 80s. A cold front will move through in the overnight hours that bring the possibility for storms. We are keeping our eyes on this system and will have frequent updates, so continue to check back in with WAAY 31 throughout the week to receive the most up-to-date information on this system.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5 MPH.