Plenty of sunshine to start the work-week, plenty of rain to close it out

Sunday evening will remain mostly cloud free and full of sunshine! Our overnight low temperature will fall to the upper 40s, meaning you will likely want a jacket when you head out the door Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday follow suit with this weekend with plenty of sunshine and blue sky accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening are rainy and slightly cooler. None of these showers are currently presenting as severe, but continue to check-in with us on-air and on the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App on Monday and Tuesday to have the most up-to-date radar outlooks and timing of the rain.
Next Saturday will feature morning rain but the sun will peak through by late morning and remain for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.