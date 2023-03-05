 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Plenty of sunshine to start the work-week, plenty of rain to close it out

Sunday evening will remain mostly cloud free and full of sunshine! Our overnight low temperature will fall to the upper 40s, meaning you will likely want a jacket when you head out the door Monday morning.

Sunday Night into Monday Morning Forecast

Monday and Tuesday follow suit with this weekend with plenty of sunshine and blue sky accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening are rainy and slightly cooler. None of these showers are currently presenting as severe, but continue to check-in with us on-air and on the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App on Monday and Tuesday to have the most up-to-date radar outlooks and timing of the rain.

Next Saturday will feature morning rain but the sun will peak through by late morning and remain for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.

