Plenty of sunshine to start the work-week, plenty of rain to close it out

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 04/27/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&